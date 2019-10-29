The East Milton Neighborhood Association has selected Rev. Shelly Davis to receive the 2019 M. Joseph Manning Award for Community Service, the EMNA’s prestigious volunteer award.
The EMNA chose Davis because of her service which has benefited Milton, supported the EMNA’s mission, and inspired other volunteers.
She is an active member of the Milton Interfaith Clergy Association; initiated collaborations with the Milton Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and the Milton Art Center; is an assistant coach in the Spring League of Milton Girls Softball; organized a rally and response as a result of a mass shooting to the L’Simcha Congregation in Pittsburgh; and participated in the Pierce Middle School Peace March.
The award will be formally presented to Davis during a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at The Plate in East Milton Square.
EMNA seeks to foster pride in the neighborhood; work for improvements in quality of life; improve the land, property, sidewalks, and streets; alert public officials to the needs of the neighborhood and secure adequate services; educate neighbors about issues affecting the neighborhood; and provide a forum for discussion about topics of interest to the neighborhood.
