Congratulations to Milton High School athletes Jai Twyman and Jack Haley, captains of the MHS boys crew team, who rode their bicycles 145 miles from Concord, New Hampshire, to Newport, Rhode Island, over the Labor Day weekend.
The goal of their ride was to raise money for their crew team, but not for tangible items. Jai and Jack wanted to raise money so members of the community who would not otherwise have access to the crew program can be afforded the opportunity to row.
Jack and Jai said, “While crew has been an awesome experience for the both of us, we realize that it is too expensive for the vast majority of students to enjoy.”
This ride is their chance to give back to the sport that has given them so much. A scholarship fund is being set up at Friends of Milton Crew/Neponset Rowing Club with the $3,800 raised to date, which will help ensure that the sport of crew in Milton is equitably accessible to all.
To donate to Jai and Jack/s ride or learn more about the Friends of Milton Crew, visit the website at neponsetrowing.org.
