Atty. Robert D. O'Leary of Milton passed away peacefully August 1, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of the late Mary L. (Driscoll) O'Leary and devoted father of Robert D. O’Leary, Jr. and his wife, Mary Ellen of North Easton and Beth Hommes and her husband, Bill of Hilton Head, SC. He was the cherished grandfather of Catherine L. Becker of Stoneham, Christine E. Hommes of NY, NY, Robert D. O'Leary III of South Boston, James M. O'Leary of Santa Monica, CA and Brian P. O’Leary of NY, NY.
He is also survived by his Great-grandchildren: Sara Becker, Leila O’Leary, Hailey O’Leary, and Chase O’Leary. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Elizabeth Church, Milton, Tuesday August 6, 2019 at 10 am.
Attorney O'Leary was a graduate of Boston College and Boston College Law School. He was the former Town Counsel for the Town of Milton.
Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, are Monday, August 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM.
Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Elizabeth Church, 350 Reedsdale Rd., Milton, MA 02186.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.