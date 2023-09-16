The Select Board on Sept. 5 asked Town Counsel to delve into potential legal action available to Milton to challenge the state’s plans to install a roundabout at the intersection of Randolph Avenue (Route 28) and Chickatawbut Road.
Peter Mello, who started as Town Counsel earlier this summer, was also asked to compose a confidential memo and a draft letter to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).
The letter was set for discussion in open session at the Sept. 12 meeting and other issues are expected to be discussed during an executive session with the board at a future meeting.
The move comes as MassDOT is preparing to issue construction bids for the project this month while many in town, including several Select Board members, remain unconvinced that the $7.1 million roundabout is the best fix for the dangerous intersection.
Some Select Board members and members of the public are concerned that the rotary will cause excessive backups on traffic entering the roadway from Chickatawbut and other side streets and driveways.
In a recent exchange of letters, the town had asked for a pause on the work while a study of the full corridor was completed.
MassDOT officials said they stand committed to the roundabout that would replace the traffic signals at the intersection where left hand turns have generated the bulk of the accidents.
Select Board Chair Mike Zullas said that Mello’s letter, which he termed “a letter from a lawyer,” might have more impact than one from the board members.
Zullas said he was still hoping that short term solutions will be implemented as well.
Select Board member Roxanne Musto said that the board had asked for an onsite meeting with MassDOT officials since three Select Board members are new to the board.
She said that MassDOT said it had looked at four alternatives and this was the best but did not supply her with the data on the other three when she requested it.
“I’m concerned that in 2019, they went for this idea and never strayed from it. Did they ever really look at these other alternatives?” Musto said.
She added, “I think the tone of that last letter was very short. I felt like it didn’t answer much.”
Musto said that MassDOT stated that the queues on Chickatawbut will increase, making it difficult for those in the area.
