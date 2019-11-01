About 150 residents of Milton and Canton turned out at a public meeting Oct. 22 about the state’s preliminary plans for a major revamp of nine miles of Route 138 as it cuts through the two towns.
Officials from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation briefed residents gathered at Fuller Village about MassDOT’s initial response to a study of the state roadway that includes the need for significant safety improvements at most intersections, cites a high number of property damage accidents at several intersections, and calls the roadway “unfriendly” for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The initial plan calls for the construction of improved sidewalks and a new shared path for pedestrians and bicyclists that would run most of the nine miles of the state highway.
It includes the areas around the Blue Hills Reservation and near several schools in the Milton section of the roadway that is also Blue Hill Avenue and Canton Avenue in some areas.
The proposed plans also call for an extension of two lanes at Royall Street in Canton northward to a park and ride lot to make it easier for vehicles to merge into one lane.
Among the state officials leading the presentation, Mark Trepanier, a senior project manager for MassDOT, said that at this stage, the state is in the process of evaluating “priorities and needs” for the corridor.
He said that community input is essential and the next steps will be to arrive at a concept, find out how much it costs, and create and implement a plan.
The state has already begun a repaving project in the area, but any major action on the proposal would not likely begin until 2023.
More on this story can be found in the Milton Times issue of Oct. 31 in print and in the e-edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.