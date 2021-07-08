It would literally turn out to be a thunderous battle between two titans of Massachusetts high school rugby.
With top-seeded and unbeaten Milton High, winners of three (including the last two) Division 2 state championships since their inception in 2013 and the Division 1 level in their first year, meeting Boston College High School, the number-three seed and winners of four straight D-1 titles from 2015 to 2018, meeting for the state crown, the matchup would be billed as a perfect storm of sorts.
In a contest in which its two halves would have to be played on separate days due to thunder and lightning, the resilient Wildcats fought as hard as rainfall in a downpour but fell just short, 24-14.
On the scorching evening of June 30, the two teams met at Brooks Field with the championship trophy and the claim of truly being the best team in the state over the last few years on the line.
Early in the contest, a couple of Wildcat penalties put BC High deep in Milton territory, eventually leading to the first score of the game.
Milton attempted to battle back with some good play along the line, but the Eagles countered with their own, resulting in their second try of the game. The two-point conversion kick was good and BC High extended its lead to 12-0 with 16:17 left in the first half.
