Traffic is personal has been a refrain from the members of the Traffic Mitigation Committee that set up about a year ago to seek solutions to the town’s traffic woes.
Town Administrator Mike Dennehy, a committee member, said, “Every resident of this town who commutes has their own story.”
And the same is true for those who drop their children off at the town’s six schools, often following drop off routes that have been worked and reworked to try and ease backups, ensure the safety of children and allow other traffic to continue to pass.
Many of the hundreds of residents who turned out to the Traffic Mitigation Committee’s three listening sessions, sent an email, or plugged a dot into the Wiki map shared on line outlined their frustrations that included almost any area in town.
“I think every part of town is affected,” said Dennehy, a member of the mitigation committee that was set up by the Select Board about a year ago.
It’s preliminary report is expected out soon, and a final report is due in January, Dennehy said.
With a debilitating volume passing through and generated from within the town, he said that “rush hour” in many cases is more of a slow, painful crawl.
A series on traffic began in the Milton Times issue of Dec. 12 and continues both in print and online.
