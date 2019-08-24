A lighted sign and a festive awning were yet to be installed, but inside 450 Granite Ave., the new boutique was already awash with colors, textures, and soft music on a recent summer day.
Proprietor Sandra Colman was busy placing an order for the boutique clothing store S. Colman and Company that she opened there five weeks ago.
The town’s Sign Review Committee on Aug. 12 approved Colman’s request for a lighted sign on the front of the building and the black and white awning that will make the main entrance on the side of the building.
Colman, who grew up in the retail business, is phasing out her store at Marina Bay in Quincy called a Gilded Nest as she makes the transition to running Milton’s first clothing store in a long time at the location that will double her floor space to about 800 square feet.
Colman said she will miss the Marina Bay customers who would drop in for a visit but is confident that she will find the same kind of connection in Milton.
