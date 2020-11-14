Jenny Ley paddles off from Milton Landing, standing on top of the inflatable paddle board she carries in a large backpack on her bicycle. When the water and desire to paddle away from the world for a while strike her, she can do this, inflating the paddle board and steering away from shore.
(Photo by Elaine Cushman Carroll)
