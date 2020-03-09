Broadcast journalist Bob Halloran and his wife Eileen Curran took the stage as masters of ceremonies for the Saint Rock Haiti Foundation annual gala at the Granite Links Golf Club on Feb. 27.
Drawing over 380 attendees, this year’s theme was “Building Hope Together.” A reception and a silent auction preceded a dinner and program that included a tribute to the late Dr. Stephen Bresnahan, whose efforts over the years greatly advanced the foundation’s activities.
The Saint Rock Haiti Foundation works side by side with the people of Saint Rock and the surrounding rural communities in Haiti to enhance their lives by providing quality primary health care, education, community outreach programs and infrastructure.
