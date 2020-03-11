After consultation with the Town's Health Director, we thought the best course was to move tonight's meeting back to the Cronin Room, where the Select Board meetings were held prior to May 2018.
While the Council on Aging is a better venue for meetings with more attendees, an abundance of caution for our seniors given COVID-19 concerns has led us back to the Cronin Room for this evening.
While not optimal, we will do our best to accommodate all interested attendees at Town Hall.
For those who are uncomfortable attending this evening, there are and will be other avenues to make their voices heard about the 40B projects, including:
1. If you wish to make comments during the meeting, please email mdennehy@townofmilton.org, and we will attempt to read the comments during the meeting.
2. Online comments may be made at https://www.townofmilton.org/…/40b-site-eligibility-applica….
3. An additional public hearings are tentatively scheduled for March 25 and April 7; and
4. We are seeking from MassHousing an extension for the Select Board's submitting comments during the pendency of the Commonwealth’s State of Emergency. If that request is granted, we will have more time for additional public meetings.
Thank you for your courtesy and patience as we work through these issues.
Select Board Chair Mike Zullas
Select Board Vice Chair Melinda Collins
