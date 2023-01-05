A proposal to purchase the former Fontbonne Convent for use as a Milton public school is set to come before Town Meeting voters at a special meeting on Feb. 13.
This meeting will also give members a chance to weigh in on whether to change the Town Treasurer post in Milton from an elected to an appointed position.
The date of the meeting was moved from Feb. 27 to Feb. 13 after Select Board members were told that the Town Treasurer article will need to be in place for 60 days before the spring election.
The two items need prompt key approvals if they are to go before all voters on the town election ballot for April 25.
The School Building Committee (SBC), which has been seeking to create space to address significant overcrowding in the Milton Public Schools, is now prioritizing the purchase of the Fontbonne convent building off of Brook Road for use as an early childhood center.
The Sisters of St. Joseph put the property on the market for $8.5 million this fall as part of a consolidation plan for the religious order that once staffed Fontbonne Academy, also located on the site. The sale does not affect the operation of the academy.
SBC Chair Sean O’Rourke said the final costs will also include significant renovations of the site that includes about four acres of land and the three-story convent building, much of which is broken down into individual bedroom spaces that previously housed the Sisters.
The Fontbonne site came up for sale recently after the SBC spent many months trying to pursue an additional school at the Milton High School Campus on Gile Road.
Since the Fontbonne site is on the open real estate market, it is necessary to move quickly on those plans, according to O’Rourke.
O’Rouke said the school district has hired DRA architects to investigate the property and is expecting a report back in six weeks to make sure that there is no “fatal flaw” with the proposal.
The School Committee voted on Dec. 21 to pay $18,500 to DRA for the feasibility study. The remaining portion of the funds will expend money left in the SBC’s accounts.
“That report outcome is going to weigh heavily on the decision to move forward,” O’Rourke said.
He said that the town and the committee are “going as fast as we can” in negotiations with the Sisters of St. Joseph and that nearby Labouré College has the right of first refusal on the property.
