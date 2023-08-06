The School Building Committee (SBC) on July 24 reviewed information gathered from consultant DRA Architects on the Brush Hill Road/Blue Hill Avenue site for a new school.
Consultant Carl Franceschi of DRA Architects spoke to the SBC about the difficulties of building a new school on the site.
“Just looking at the information from publicly available GIS information, this parcel in consideration is not very favorable for the construction, at least the program that we were talking about previously on Gile Road,” he said. “The number of factors if you were making pros and cons would all be in the con category.”
According to Franceschi, the cons would include the slope of the site, which is a 10 to 12 percent slope.
“Most roadways that we would see associated with schools, the maximum slope we would try to keep it to is six or seven percent,” he said.
Other factors would include the building having a compact footprint and possibly being four stories, not having a lot of sunlight, and the possibility of it having to be built into the hillside with a retaining wall.
According to Franceschi, there were a number of factors that made the site not favorable, such as there being a 10 to 12 percent slope, access to the property for drop-offs is small, there is a close proximity to next door neighbors, and the footprint is compact.
The configuration of the building, as well, according to Franceschi, would make it hard to incorporate parking, drop off, and a playing field on the site.
He also highlighted the close proximity to neighbors and how the buffers between the neighbors and the potential school would not be ideal.
“The additional acquisition cost is above and beyond a typical school because it is valuable residential property, but the construction cost surcharge is probably on the order of magnitude of being twice as expensive. The site work portion of the construction of the building is probably twice as expensive as a school on a relatively flat site,” Franceschi said.
