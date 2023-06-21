A new possible alternative site for a proposed school for Milton was given its first official look by the School Building Committee (SBC) as it continued to seek the best alternative to easing overcrowding in the district.
SBC members were formally introduced on June 5 to the alternative site at the Carr property that runs between Brush Hill Road and Blue Hill Avenue and agreed they will need to make a decision quickly if they want to make an offer on the two properties.
At the meeting, the SBC also continued its work at its current site on Gile Road.
SBC Chair Sean O’Rourke said that the Carr property at 676 Brush Hill Road is made up of two parcels. The upper portion on Brush Hill Road has two historic houses and a barn situated on about 3.8 acres and is being offered for sale at just under $4 million.
The second is the lower field at that property that contains 6.85-acres of open land and woodlands. It has 400 feet of frontage on Blue Hill Avenue and an asking price of just under $3 million.
O’Rourke clarified that the broker, Coldwell Banker Realty, has stipulated that the two parcels will be sold together.
An exception would be made if the buyer of the upper property, which has two homes on it, does not want to purchase the lower field, too. The two are coupled to preserve the value of the upper property.
“If the upper lot sells on its own, then we could buy the lower lot,” said O’Rourke, adding that the purchase of both plots could be considered.
Committee members, many of whom had toured the property, noted that the site has many challenges that include a 100 foot change in grade that will bring challenges for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which requires sidewalks and roadways to not exceed specific grade changes to make them handicapped accessible.
