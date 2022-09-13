The School Committee has asked for the community’s continued patience in a statement issued after members voted in a closed session on Sept. 1 to continue Superintendent James Jette’s administrative leave with pay.
The statement, issued Sept. 2, said that the committee “is continuing to review this personnel matter; therefore, it is not appropriate for the School Committee to comment at this time.”
It further read, “This action should not be viewed as disciplinary or an indication of any adverse finding relative to Superintendent Jette or his actions.”
“We also ask for our community’s patience as this process continues and request that you continue to respect the privacy rights of all involved in this matter,” the statement concluded.
A charge of domestic abuse against Jette, 55, was dropped on Aug. 29 after his domestic partner refused to participate with the prosecution.
The woman, who is also an employee of the school district, made the charges after calling police to a Stoughton home in late May.
At Jette’s court hearing, his attorney, Joana Stathi, said she had no comment on the status of his employment with the district.
The committee first placed Jette on paid leave on July 14 and extended the length of Jette’s paid administrative leave to Sept. 1. No end date was specified in the most recent action.
School began on Aug. 31 for students in Grades 1-12 with former Assistant School Superintendent Janet Sheehan serving as acting school superintendent.
The statement said that Sheehan will continue in this role.
Jette’s three-year contract with the school runs through June 30, 2024. His base salary at the beginning of the contract was $227,000.
Under the terms of his contract, the grounds under which the School Committee can terminate Jette’s employment are listed as: “insubordination, incompetency, neglect of duty, or other good cause that is not arbitrary, irrational, unreasonable or irrelevant to the task of building and maintaining an efficient school system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.