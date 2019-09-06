Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.