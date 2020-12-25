Schools seek five more posts
FY 22 budget up 4.4%
Administrators with the Milton Public Schools on Dec. 14 presented to the Warrant Committee a newly proposed $55.2 million budget that calls for the addition of $350,000 worth of new staff equal to five full-time jobs.
These five new staff equivalents are in addition to the six new staff members that were recently approved at the Dec. 7 Special Town Meeting.
The budget request came as the Warrant Committee began its review of the budget for fiscal year 2022 to be decided at the Annual Town Meeting, typically held in May.
The school’s total budget for fiscal year 2022 is $55,246,400, a 4.4 percent increase over the current fiscal year budget of $52,918,319.
The School Department budget proposal contains a rollover of all existing regular staff members, including the six positions that were approved at the special Town Meeting on Dec. 7.
Dr. Glenn Pavlicek, who is in the process of retiring from his post as assistant superintendent for business, detailed the budget figures that call for an increase of $1.97 million to provide the same level of staffing as this year.
“What I did was take a snapshot of the staff and roll it over,” he said.
The rollover included the most recently approved positions and a 2 percent cost of living increase as well as contractual raises and totals just under $2 million, Pavlicek said.
The School Committee voted 6-0 to approve the additional five positions at its meeting on Dec. 2.
The five positions are:
Another reading specialist for Grades 3 to 5.
A middle school guidance counselor where the ratio for students to guidance staff is below recommended levels.
A special education teacher at the high school where the number of students needing service has experienced a “huge jump” from 150 to 215 students.
Several part-time nursing staff, who would equal two full-time staff, to help with key times of days such as lunch periods.
