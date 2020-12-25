Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 60F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.