As it begins the process of hiring the district’s permanent superintendent of schools, the Milton School Committee is seeking the community’s guidance and support.
The deadline for participating in a school survey is looming.
Residents are asked to share their perspective on the issues facing the public school system and the skills and qualities they would like to see in the new superintendent.
This anonymous survey is being administered by the Massachusetts Association of School Committees and will only be available until Dec. 4. The results of the survey will be shared with the public during School Committee meetings and community forums.
Visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/miltonsupt2020 to take this brief survey. Or scan the QR code that accompanies this story.
