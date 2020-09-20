“Protect the Paw” is the Milton public school district’s effort to energize the Milton community around making decisions that will allow students and staff to begin the school year in the safest possible environment. Small decisions that we all make every day can have a big impact on the health and safety metrics in the town of Milton.
A key component of a safe return to school is a daily health screening, every day, for all students and staff.
Each day, families and staff will be asked to attest to a series of questions about health symptoms. Once the questions are answered, there is a protocol to follow if any questions are answered in the affirmative.
The district’s “Commitment to Care” holds each of us responsible to help keep our students, staff and community safe. To learn more about the MPS pre-screening checklist, go to the miltonps.org website or to https://www.miltonps.org/departments/health-services.
(Source: Superintendent’s weekly update as posted in the blog, http://blog.miltonps.org. Superintendent Jette is continuing the blog feature of former Superintendent Mary C. Gormley – ed.)
