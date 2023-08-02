School Superintendent Peter Burrows, who officially started on July 1, has launched a “100-day listening and learning tour” as part of his entry plan into the Milton Public Schools.
“I am a listener at heart and am committed to understanding our entire community, our schools, and our structures,” he said in a statement to the Milton community.
Burrows said he wants to gain a greater understanding of the community “about the things you hold dear and the things you feel we need to focus on to meet the needs of all students.”
He said residents will have “many different ways to engage in the entry plan process so that all voices can help to establish the baseline from which we’ll be working as we move forward.”
The input will be gathered through surveys, feedback sessions, and group meetings.
Burrows has spent many days in the district since he was hired in April and said, “It is with great excitement that I join Milton Public Schools.”
He said the community support for the schools and students “has been palpable” and he, too, is committed to “the work of continuing with excellence while addressing where we are falling short.”
“There is great capacity in Milton, with a strong leadership team, exceptional staff, and a committed community,” Burrows said.
“The last years have been challenging both locally and globally, and we carry considerable strength in Milton to respond to the challenges and build forward to address learning loss and reimagine what’s possible. I believe that all students can learn at a deep level and am absolutely committed to lead towards access, success, and belonging for all students,” he said.
Burrows, who served as superintendent in a school district that includes Middlebury, Vermont, said that upon conclusion of the 100 days, he will generate a final report that will be synthesized into an entry plan priority report.
The report will include key findings of the tour and action steps to build a vision for the future.
“The information collected from the entire entry plan process will be analyzed to establish direction and clarity and align the work of the entire school community with the goals outlined in the Milton 22-27 Strategic Plan,” he said in the report.
The findings will focus on the four key priority areas: School Committee relations; academic excellence; climate culture and well being; and operations, facilities, and finance.
Phase 1, which will take place from July to October, will focus on learning with the following subsections:
