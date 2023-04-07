Pierce principal Bill Fish knocks on the door of what appears to be a closet off of the library before opening it.
Inside, instead of stored materials, Fish greets Melissa Cardenas in room 312-A, who is holding a meeting inside her office.
When Cunningham principal Jonathan Redden pulls back the curtain to the stage in the cafetorium his school shares with Collicot School, voila, a makeshift teachers room appears.
Collicot Principal Holly Concannon offers a quick tour of the library the two schools share, which now also permanently houses a French immersion classroom set aside by partitions, a maker’s space, the community schools office and an office that houses shared space for six interventionists.
In addition, a recent flood at Cunningham School has landed a second grade classroom into the middle of the library for the rest of the year.
At Glover Elementary, art supplies and musical instruments fill the stage and overflow onto the floor of the cafetorium since art and music classrooms have been converted to regular classrooms.
Glover principal Karen McDavitt shows off a souped up cafeteria cart with a keyboard built into it: a music teacher's invention.
Not to be missed, she said, is a former kiln for firing pottery that lies hidden in a closet of what was once the art room.
Welcome to the reality of life in the Milton Public Schools, where students come first and creativity and innovation have become a way of life, just to fit the students into suitable classroom spaces.
While the debate in Milton intensifies over whether to build a seventh school in Milton and where to put it, the Milton Times was given a tour inside four of the six schools in the district to see how they’ve managed.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.