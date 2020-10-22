School administrators and school committee members would like to add between six and eight new staff members for the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2021. It remains to be seen if this is financially possible, as state revenue estimates remain poor due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
A glimmer of hope shone recently in Gov. Charlie Baker’s revised budget proposal which contains more Chapter 70 aid and unrestricted general government aid for Milton than school administrators included in its very conservative estimates made last spring for the annual Town Meeting, noted Dr. Glenn Pavlicek, assistant superintendent for business affairs.
As posted on the state’s Dept. of Education website, “The Chapter 70 program is the major program of state aid to public elementary and secondary schools. In addition to providing state aid to support school operations, it also establishes minimum spending requirements for each school district and minimum requirements for each municipality's share of school costs.”
Now, the School Committee’s Finance Committee outlined the eight positions it is seeking to put before the Warrant Committee as it begins its review of the warrant for a Dec. 7 Special Town Meeting.
Read the rest of this important story by subscribing to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or by calling 617-696-7758. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.