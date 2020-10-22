Superintendent of Schools James Jette will manage the hiring process to find a candidate to fill the financial leadership position held by Dr. Glenn Pavlicek. The Milton School Committee charged Jette with this responsibility after it accepted, with regret, the resignation of Pavlicek at its Oct. 7 meeting. Pavlicek submitted his resignation for the purposes of retirement.
Jette will review the applicants and find a candidate to bring to the school committee for its approval.
Pavlicek will continue in his current role until Friday, Dec. 11. This will give him the opportunity to again be a representative of the school department at the town’s Dec. 7 special Town Meeting.
Pavlicek’s service to the town spans over 20 years. Since 2013, he has worked as the assistant superintendent for business affairs, providing financial guidance to school committee members while shaping school budgets.
From 2003-13, he served as a school committee member, including as its chair for four years. Before that, he spent four years as a Warrant Committee member.
Pavlicek earned his doctorate in mathematics and taught as a full professor at Bridgewater State University for 29 years.
(0) comments
