Three finalists for Milton’s next school superintendent were put forward to the School Committee at its Dec. 21 meeting.
The finalists were among 19 candidates evaluated for the post by a search committee with the help of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees (MASC).
The School Committee is expected to make its choice by Jan. 6.
School Committee Chair Ada Rosmarin announced the following three finalists in unranked order:
Dr. Peter Cushing, who serves as an assistant superintendent for the Medford Public Schools. He is a graduate of St. Anselm College in New Hampshire and Boston College.
Dr. Peter Burrows, who is the superintendent for the Addison Central School District in Middlebury, Vermont. He holds degrees from the University of Oregon and World Learning in Brattleboro, Vermont.
Nan Murphy, who is assistant superintendent for teaching and learning for the Marblehead Public Schools. She holds degrees from Gordon College and Trinity College in Vermont.
Rosmarin said that it is “with great excitement” that she shared the next steps in hiring, adding that hiring a superintendent is “the most important responsibility we have as committee members.”
“This public leadership role is so important to our entire community. It is humbling to embark on this full search, one that hasn’t been conducted in Milton for nearly 20 years,” Rosmarin said.
She said that the expedited search was particularly challenging as the full steps for hiring had to be condensed to a shorter time period during the holiday season.
Rosmarin then announced that in order to stay competitive, the district was moving up the timeline for the finalists’ visit to Milton schools.
She said that the search committee, which is made up of 11 members, is hopeful that whomever is selected will spend “many years” at the helm of Milton’s public schools.
The district is seeking to replace former School Superintendent James Jette, whose resignation earlier in the school year was supported by the School Committee. Former Assistant Superintendent Janet Sheehan has been working as interim school superintendent.
“We are in a fast-moving superintendent search season,” said Rosmarin, adding that the support from MASC Executive Director Glen Koocher was crucial to enable the district to “get out in front” of other district’s that are searching for superintendents.
She said that the district found out several days ago that several of the finalists are also finalists in other districts and decided to accelerate the process a little more to avoid losing candidates.
Three finalists were notified in advance of the public announcement, but one dropped out on Dec. 20.
