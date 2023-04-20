The second and final Milton Speaks Candidate Forum hosted by Milton Access TV (MATV), which was held on April 11, hosted the contenders for the School Committee and the Planning Board.
The Milton High School (MHS) debate team led the forum with Alex McEttrick emceeing the first part of the forum for the School Committee and Tucker Korman emceeing the second half for the Planning Board.
School Committee candidates include Mark Loring, Dan O’Neil, Bao Qiu, and Leroy Walker. There are two seats open for the School Committee serving for three years.
Questions for the School Committee candidates ranged from their views on the land swap, Social Emotional Learning and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, overcrowding in the schools, and transparency in the Milton Public Schools (MPS).
MHS debate team member Daniel Steinberg opened the questions to the candidates, asking them what they believed was the most pressing issue currently facing the School Committee.
“I think the most pressing issue is addressing the learning loss that we have seen in our schools since the pandemic,” said Loring, who expressed the need to accelerate educational excellence for all students in MPS, addressing the educational equity gaps, and the connection to overcrowding.
“The competitiveness and learning loss that has occurred over the last several years here in Milton,” said O’Neil, who expressed the need for early intervention and more focus on increasing math, science, and technology programs.
“The two pressing issues right now in our district are, number one, the overcrowding across all school levels,” Qiu said. “The second one is that in order for our students to have excellence in academics, we need to provide them the support that they need.”
She highlighted the need to address overcrowding in the schools, the need for a new school, and increasing support for students and teachers post-pandemic.
“The most pressing issues we face are the MCAS under performance, the graduation rate for our students with disabilities and the student mental health issues that have been raised in the Youth Risk Behavior Survey,” said Walker.
He expressed how academic underperformance in the schools was a direct result of the pandemic and the need for creating better educational environments post-pandemic.
Many of the candidates spoke in favor of the land swap and the building of a new school.
Walker simply said, “I’m in support.”
O’Neil, agreed with his fellow candidates that there is a need for a new school but expressed concerns about the cost and the unknowns that still surround it, saying that taking conservation land by eminent domain could be “a slippery slope that should be looked at extremely hard.”
Loring and Qiu were both in agreement with Walker in support of the land swap.
Qiu said, “It is a very pressing issue and if we don’t pass it right now, it is going to prolong the whole process, and it’s going to cost the town even more money.”
