The town is planning to seek a second round of proposals for property it owns at Milton Landing as part of a desire to improve its narrow strip of waterfront and draw more recreational users to it.
The Milton Landing Committee (MLC) is working with town officials, including Chief Procurement Officer Mike Kelly, to determine the specifics of the proposal, or proposals, for the land that has long housed the Milton Yacht Club (MYC).
MYC has rented the little brick building at 25 Wharf St. for about 100 years and also used an adjoining lot for boat storage in the winter months, and its continued tenancy would likely hinge on being part of a new agreement.
The MYC has been without a contract since 2015.
Select Board member Richard Wells, who also chairs the landing committee, said that the bid should be ready to go out in early September, and he is hoping that the winning bid can be selected at the end of September or early October.
“One way or another, this bid is being awarded this time,” said Wells, adding that the committee’s work began in 2019.
An earlier round of bidding in early 2020 ended with the Select Board rejecting the only bid that came from the MYC.
Wells said that several other users of the area, including Neponset Rowing, have expressed interest in the continued use of the area.
The area in question now also includes the property, called 41 Wharf St., which was recently granted to the town by the 88 Wharf St. condominium association.
Committee members were unclear at a meeting on Aug. 2 whether the bids would be requested separately for the various parts of the property that also includes areas now used for parking and boat storage.
For more on this story in print or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.