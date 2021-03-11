The segment of Edge Hill Road between Bryant Avenue and Boulevard Street will permanently become a one-way street effective March 15.
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the switch as part of the East Milton Square bridge deck project that is currently underway.
Under the switch, drivers will be able to continue taking left turns from Bryant Avenue after the U.S. Post Office. Vehicles traveling down Edge Hill Road to access Bryant Avenue will now have to utilize Boulevard Street.
MassDOT reports that construction operations have resumed with warmer weather along Bryant Avenue and Boulevard Street.
Road work will continue to be done in smaller sections to reduce impacts on the community, surrounding businesses, and traffic, according to MassDOT. A map of the pending traffic changes is on page 10.
