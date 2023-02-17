After more than six years of waiting, the Discovery Schoolhouse is now in a position to complete negotiations with Milton for the purchase of its unique brick building on Blue Hills Parkway that it has rented since 2009.
The Select Board on Feb. 7 voted to accept the bid of Discovery Schoolhouse for the purchase of 101 Blue Hills Parkway for $500,000, subject to negotiations.
Town Meeting members will then need to approve the sale, possibly at the Annual Town Meeting in May.
The bid was chosen over the only other bidder, Weathersfield LLC, which sought to purchase the building for $400,000 and convert it into four two-bedroom housing units.
Town Administrator Nicholas Milano said that Milton issued a request for proposals in December and received the two bids.
Milano said that after consulting with town Building Commissioner Joe Prondak, he found that the proposal for multi-family housing did not comply with the zoning bylaw as of right and would require a variance from the Board of Appeals.
Discovery Schoolhouse, meanwhile, can continue its use of the property as an educational facility with no additional zoning change, he explained.
Milano provided the Select Board members with an evaluation rubric for assessing the proposals, including reference checks.
He said he had received two positive references for the school, but had not yet received any response to his requests for recommendations from Weathersfield.
Milano invited the Select Board to choose the most advantageous proposal at this time and he would alert members should any negative reference come in.
Discovery Schoolhouse Director Brian Scheff said he was “more than pleased” at the acceptance of their proposal to “simply to continue doing what we’ve been doing for over 30 years in Milton, to respect the history of the building and the values of our community.
