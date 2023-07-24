The Select Board has sent a letter to state transportation officials asking them to pause work on a proposed roundabout at Chickatawbut Road and Route 28 until additional traffic information and a study of the entire Route 28 corridor is completed.
“At this time, the Select Board cannot support the final roundabout design and is asking that MassDOT pause its design and permitting work on the proposed roundabout design until additional traffic report information is shared with the Town and until the completion of the Route 28 Corridor Traffic Study,” the Select Board wrote in the July 6 letter.
The letter to State Secretary of Transportation Gina Fiandaca follows a meeting with project managers and the Select Board on June 27.
Officials said the designs for the roundabout are now 75 percent complete and are moving towards 100 percent design.
Officials stood by the design at the meeting and said it was the preferred solution to the dangerous speeds and high rate of accidents at the intersection.
Select Board member Roxanne Musto said that although it is a state road, it still runs through Milton, where many residents are skeptical that it will work and will make it impossible to get out of side streets and driveways.
She said the state should look at the entire problem first, including the completion of the corridor study and road safety audits at the intersection of Route 28 at Reedsdale and Route 28 at Hallen Avenue that could lead to more design improvements.
Select Board Chair Mike Zullas said the town wants the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to focus on short- and mid-term solutions as well.
“We believe that it is critically important, and we ask again, that MassDOT make immediate material changes to improve safety at this intersection by implementing all available alternatives, including but not limited to changing signal timing, incorporating left-hand turn signals, and leveling the incline of the road approaching the intersection from the south,” the letter reads.
The Select Board also requested MassDOT officials to schedule a site meeting in Milton and provide detailed traffic report information regarding the alternative options for the intersection.
