Select Board Chair Arthur Doyle announced to colleagues on Jan. 26 that, after much thought, he will not be seeking reelection to the board.
Doyle, who served in the role of elder statesman of the board, said he will honor his intention when he ran three years ago of only serving for one term.
“As encouraging as the requests for my seeking re-election have been, and as difficult as this decision is, a second term would not conclude until my 84th year,” Doyle wrote.
He said his decision acknowledges “the realities associated with that fact” combined with “the pleasure of enjoying a continuing increase in grandchildren.”
Doyle said, “It is now time to turn more attention to my entire family along with sustaining other responsibilities, including completing my term as Select Board Chair without the distractions of a re-election campaign. It is more than an honor serving the Milton community as a Select Board member, and I wish you and my successor the very best during the years ahead.”
Doyle’s announcement comes as nomination papers for those seeking town-wide positions are available at the Town Clerk’s office.
Select Board member Richard Wells, whose term is also expiring, is seeking reelection.
Four other residents - Cindy Christiansen, Phil Joehenning, Ben Zoll and George Ashur - have also taken out nomination papers for the Select Board.
The deadline for returning nomination papers with the signatures of 50 Milton registered voters is March 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.