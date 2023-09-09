The Select Board began working on “hard to discuss” topics of sexual and domestic violence and alcohol use by teens on Aug. 22 as part of efforts to address increasing large teen gatherings that have continued to plague Cunningham Park.
Milton resident Casey Corcoran, who has done prevention and education work for almost 24 years, told board members that domestic and sexual violence is “dramatically underreported” in Milton and nationally among children and adults.
Corcoran, who is a senior director at the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC), said such violence is also commonly linked so tightly to alcohol use that those working in the field say, “Alcohol is the most commonly used date rape drug.”
He said the ways to address prevention include opening up honest discussions, teaching young people and adults how to respond, and connecting people to existing resources.
“We need a plan and a long commitment. This isn’t a quick fix,” Corcoran said.
In his address to the board, Corcoran cited results from the town’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) from 2021 that show how roughly 4 percent of high school students reported being physically forced to have sex with 6.3 percent reporting violence within a dating relationship.
The YRBS has also shown an increase in binge drinking, particularly among female students, he said.
Corcoran continued that one third of sexually active males and almost 25 percent of females at Milton High School reported that they used drugs or alcohol before having sex.
“We have at times held a cultural bias of sexual violence as just being a norm, something that happens,” he said. “Many survivors have experiences of not being believed when they do come forward and that’s information that trickles out to other survivors.”
