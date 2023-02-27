A notice from the MBTA that the long-closed stairs at Milton Station will soon be demolished without any firm plans to rebuild them has rankled Milton officials.
The Select Board wrote a strongly worded letter to Gov. Maura Healey, copied to many other state and federal officials, in which they called the situation “an immediate crisis" and “an injustice” that would not occur in other communities that the MBTA serves.
“The Town objects to this disparate and inequitable treatment and seeks immediate relief,” the letter dated Feb. 17 read.
In the letter, the Select Board implores Healey “to step in immediately to prevent the MBTA's continuing injustice against the Town of Milton, the communities of Lower Mills, and all those who seek to use the station.”
Town Administrator Nicholas Milano said he received notice from the state that buses would be replacing Mattapan High Speed Line trolleys from March 6 to 9 so the work could take place.
The Select Board has been at odds with the MBTA about its failure to rebuild the stairs that have been closed for about a dozen years after being deemed unsafe.
The stairs were designed to bring pedestrians from Adams Street to the Milton Station platform below and, without them, pedestrians have to take a circuitous path to get to the station.
