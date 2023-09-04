The Select Board on Aug. 22 agreed to bring Town Counsel into the next step in its discussions with state transportation officials over the proposed roundabout for Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road.
Board members discussed holding a special meeting on Sept. 5 to address the issue.
The move comes as the board discussed a recent letter that left some members feeling that the state has “blown off” their concerns about the rotary and requests for information and a meeting.
The Aug. 15 letter signed by Michael J. O’Dowd, a MassDOT director of major projects, notes that the funding for the state roadway project “requires that the project be advertised for construction by September 2023.”
Select Board member Roxanne Musto was dissatisfied with the letter and said it did not offer a time for state officials to revisit the site and did not respond to requests for more information and the town’s request to pause the project, which was at 75 percent design several weeks ago.
“I would propose that we have our town attorney send a letter to the state. We have gone through the proper channels and expressed our concerns on behalf of our residents yet they still plow ahead and they don’t give us answers, no meeting,” she said.
“I feel like they blew us off with this response,” Musto said. “They are the state, but this road is in Milton. We represent the people.”
Member Ben Zoll agreed with Musto and said the recent letter had no new information and “could have been written a year ago.”
Zoll asked that town counsel look at this issue and come to the next Select Board meeting with recommendations about how to proceed.
