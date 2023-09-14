Acknowledging that the exact content will change, the Select Board has put forward an article for the Dec. 4 Special Town Meeting about a major rezoning to comply with the MBTA Communities Act.
The 4-0-1 vote came on Sept. 5, just two days before the Planning Board was to hold an additional meeting to discuss the details of the complex rezoning measure and as the deadline for submitting warrant articles was approaching.
The state has told Milton and 11 other “rapid transit” communities to pass new zoning that requires them to provide multi-family housing with a zoned capacity of 25 percent of existing housing units.
For Milton, which has 9,844 units, the zoned capacity to be created is 2,461.
The Select Board had requested that town officials including Town Planner Tim Czerwienski and Town Administrator Nicholas Milano prepare the article that was voted on.
“This doesn’t lock anything in stone,” said Milano, adding that the Select Board could still vote on one that is prepared by the Planning Board.
Select Board Chair Mike Zullas said the article includes all of the discussions and modeling that the Planning Board and staff have completed so far and sends it back to the Planning Board to continue its work.
“I think this gives us a good starting point for an article. It gives us an article to ensure that the Town Meeting will be able to make a decision on Dec. 4,” he said.
Zullas called the article “very well thought out and well drafted,” pointing out that it includes what the Planning Board has offered so far.
Zullas said he is confident that the Planning Board will make changes and improvements as it continues to work with “diligence and hard work” on the article.
Zoning articles are more typically generated at the Planning Board and forwarded to the Select Board, and Zullas began by laying out policies, bylaws, and state laws that he said clearly show the Select Board has the authority to do so.
Zullas said that by putting the article in the warrant now, it gives the Planning Board the maximum amount of time possible before Town Meeting to work on it.
