A decision on whether or not to send a letter to the MBTA in regards to the classification of the Mattapan Trolley at Light Rail was decided at the Aug. 8 Select Board meeting. Members of the Select Board discussed the letter drafted by Select Board Chair Mike Zullas, Planning Board Chair Meredith Hall, Town Planner Tim Czwerienski, and Town Administrator Nicolas Milano.
According to the MBTA’s response to the Select Board at their July 25 meeting, “the classification is based on the MBTA’s service delivery policy. The classification of rapid transit is comprised of two segments of rapid transit: Heavy Rail, which is the Blue, Orange, and Red lines, and Light Rail, which is the Green Line and the Mattapan Line. The rapid transit definition is used in the MBTA’s tariff and statement of fare and transfer. Mattapan was classified as either heavy or light rail lines in the pricing of a single ride, daily, weekly, or monthly passes.”
The letter would seek to gain further clarification as to the decision behind classification as Light Rail by the MBTA.
During public comment, residents spoke in support and against the letter.
“I’m here today to support the letter of reclassification of Milton on the MBTA communities from rapid transit to an adjacent community. I think it’s time to reclassify Milton as an adjacent community, after all Ashmont is the terminus which sits outside the town,” said Mark Christo speaking in support of the letter. “The Mattapan Trolley is clearly not rapid transit, it is distinctly dissimilar from rapid transit. It is a small stand alone loop, slightly more than two miles in length. It provides transport for passengers no further than Ashmont. The Mattapan Trolley does not provide passengers with direct transport into downtown central nucleus because it has no ability to do so. That is atypical of a rapid transit line.”
“Milton has an obligation to follow the MBTA Communities Act as written. I would like to highlight the incredible work our town planning department has been doing in pursuing modeling and statistical analysis of that project,” said resident Jackson Humphreys. “That is extremely important. I would like to support, Mr. Chairman, your sentiment, in that we need to pursue two paths as a town. One towards full compliance but also a gentle exploration of the history and material conditions of the historic Mattapan line, which operates a single vessel feeder trolley to a terminus at Ashmont. I encourage you to research this issue further. I encourage you to work with the town planner to learn more about this issue, and I encourage all residents of this town to learn about this issue.”
