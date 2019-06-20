It was in the winter of 2015 and the snow was so high that Peggy Dwight had to have it shoveled away from her front windows so she could see out. That was when she knew she had had enough.
Her husband Bob had been partially paralyzed by a stroke and their children had been encouraging them to downsize for some time.
“We knew it was time,” Dwight said in a recent interview.
The couple agreed to have their names put on the waiting list for Fuller Village and put their home of 56 years on Centre Lane on the market.
For Milton resident Lisa Murphy, it is the possibility of another Proposition 2 1/2 override in the near future that has her thinking about selling the colonial home she bought 26 years ago.
“You spend a lot of time paying your bills. I’ve been thinking about what I want to spend my money on,” said Murphy, who is single and retired.
The Dwights and Murphy are among older Milton residents who are seeking alternative housing options as they age.
The number of residents aged 70 and older in Milton is tracking above state averages and projected to rise, according to data compiled by the Massachusetts Housing Partnership.
The full story can be found in the print or e-edition issue of the Milton Times June 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.