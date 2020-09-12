Mae and George Ryan are celebrating their 75th anniversary.
“Sadly, the family party has been cancelled due to COVID-19, but family members will gather via Zoom,” said their daughter, Kathy Ryan Lavery.
The Ryans have served the community in a number of ways over the years.
“My dad served as a Town Meeting member and on the Warrant Committee in the ՚60s, including three years as chair,” Lavery said. “My mom volunteered for many school and community functions such as the Woman’s Club.”
The Ryans, who met in June 1939 at Hutchinson’s Field, were married at St. Gregory’s Church on Aug. 29, 1945.
“My dad had a few weeks of leave before he shipped out to Japan,” Lavery said,
When the Ryans went on their honeymoon, the cost was $6 a night including three meals.
On Aug. 29, 1960, they moved to Milton, where they raised their four children who are G. Thomas Ryan, Kathleen Ryan Lavery (husband Larry), Edward Ryn (wife Peggy), and Mary (husband Joe).
They have three grandsons and three great-grandchildren.
The couple continues to live in their Milton home.
