After about 10 weeks of COVID-19 restrictions, local barber shops and hair salons are glad once again to be taking care of business.
Gov. Charlie Baker’s initial phase of reopening had designated May 25 as the first day that barbershops and hair salons were allowed to reopen.
The line in front of Mackie’s Barbershop in Milton Village started forming around 7:45 a.m. and had grown to about 10 people by the time the shop opened for its third day at 8 a.m. on May 28.
First in line was Diarmaid McGregor, who said he was “pretty determined” to get a haircut after more than two months of going without one.
McGregor, who said his work in the construction field has allowed him to continue working during the shutdown, said that getting the haircut is “life changing,” and he feels better now that two of his priorities, playing golf and getting a haircut, are both allowed.
Inside, Mackie Colligan was checking each client’s temperature before letting just the first three inside. Others in line took a number and waited outside.
Colligan said she was nervous at first about reopening but grew more comfortable as she began putting the state guidelines into place.
They include the temperature scans, masks worn by staff and clients at all times, extra cleaning, and keeping a record of everyone at the barber shop.
“I feel safe with everyone wearing masks and the sanitizing we have going on between every person,” Colligan said. “People have been really patient.”
She said she has had to reduce the number of stations from four to three to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Soon Colligan plans to offer Sunday appointment only services for some of her elderly clients.
“I think they’re going to be a little nervous to come out for a little bit longer,” she said.
It was difficult to be closed on the barbershop’s 19th anniversary on May 1, but Colligan said she is glad to be back.
At Mellie Salon in East Milton Square, owner Melanie Martinous said she, too, was glad to reopen on May 26.
“My whole life is working around people so it has been a very challenging time for me,” said Martinous, who closed her shop on March 16 per the state order to do so because of the pandemic. After a week of working solo in the shop in order to work out any quirks with the systems, Martinous said she plans to add additional stylists.
“We’ve had the tape measures out to make sure of what works,” she said.
“As soon as the governor said that hair salons could open, my phone started to go crazy,” Martinous said. “I was worried that no one would want to be back at the salon. It makes me feel good that people want to be here.”
A new cleaning cart full of sanitizing supplies has been added to a corner of the salon and an air purifier is running in the background.
Eclipse Hair Salon owner Bob Chacon said his shop at 64 Adams St. has been “controlled busy” with more than 30 customers a day moving through.
Chacon said with a laugh that it was unbelievable to see protesters at the Statehouse describing the need to get a haircut as “essential.”
He said in addition to giving some badly needed haircuts, his staff has been fixing a lot of “hair colorings from a box” that people tried out.
Chacon said he started preparing for the opening several weeks ago, getting all of the disinfecting supplies and facemasks through a friend in China.
“It’s been very successful. The staff has been very good about wearing the masks and the customers are following the guidelines set by the state. They have an understanding of what we have in place,” Chacon said.
He said the lockdown was brutal and he is still concerned that his clients and especially his staff feel safe.
“Most people who are walking in here are a little skeptical,” Chacon said.
He said that clients have to wait in their cars or wait outside until their appointments, and the checkout is now located behind a shield.
“It’s been crazy, but we are so glad to welcome everybody back,” Chacon said.
