There is a relatively new feature on the Milton Times website that makes buying and selling locally affordable.
The feature can be reached from the right column of the front page by clicking our Buy & Sell logo.
For a limited time these ads are $20 per week for 25 words. We'll include phone number and email address for free. Packages run for one week and are placed both in Print and Online unless otherwise indicated (rates are the same).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.