In her job as a nurse on a pediatric unit, Kelli Marie Neville said she sometimes sings a quiet lullaby to an infant to help him or her get to sleep.
Neville, who is passionate about singing as well as nursing, recently saw her two favorite things collide in a much more public way at her job at Massachusetts General Hospital.
She is praying that that encounter will lead to another great opportunity.
Neville was working her regular shift when Todd Angilly, the official National Anthem singer for the Boston Bruins, came to her unit as part of a contingent delivering toys.
“I jokingly said let’s have a sing off,” Neville recalled.
The comment led to Angilly inviting her to sing with him at the nurses station, and the two settled on a song they both knew well: God Bless America.
“A lot of people at work had never heard me sing,” she said. “Having that opportunity was nice and mixed both of my passions together.”
Neville, who has been singing in public since she was a child, wowed her coworkers, and also caught the ear of both the public relations people at both Mass General and the Bruins.
“They sent it out to some news stations, and WCVB Channel 5 ended up interviewing me via Zoom,” Neville said.
Two days later, she said she received an email from the Red Sox seeking nominations for a nurse to throw out the first pitch on Nurse Night 2023 on May 17.
It also included a search for a nurse to sing the National Anthem that day that Neville had somehow not seen. It was one of the nurses who heard her sing that pointed it out to her.
Neville, who said she loves both the Red Sox and the Bruins, heard that she’s a finalist a few days later.
