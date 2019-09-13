This week the newsstand price of the Milton Times is increasing to $3.
This is the first increase in our single copy price in nearly 10 years.
We point out that an intown one year subscription is a great bargain at $55 for 52 copies.
Even the out of town subscription rate which is $80 a year is a saving over buying on the newsstand.
