Wakefield Arboretum hosts autumn photography contest
Autumn is one of the prettiest times of the year, and to celebrate its beauty, the Mary May Binney Wakefield Arboretum on 1465 Brush Hill Road is hosting its first photography contest.
On the last three Wednesdays of October, the arboretum will welcome photographers of all levels and ages to stroll the gardens and capture the autumn landscape in pictures.
On those days (Oct. 14, 21, and 28), the grounds will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. to photograph autumn scenes.
Each photographer may submit up to five photos. The prize categories are Best Autumn Color, Best Close-up, and Best Panorama.
The winning Best Autumn Color photo will be showcased as the banner photo in the arboretum’s November e-newsletter. All entries will be posted on its Facebook page.
Masks and social distancing are required. The cost is $10 for individuals and $15 for families.
Pre-registration is required. To register, call 617-333-0924, ext. 22.
