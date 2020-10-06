Susan Goodwin May feeds Dart, a sheep, while visiting Wakefield Arboretum. The arboretum is hosting its first photography contest. Stroll the grounds at 1465 Brush Hill Road from 2 to 5 p.m. on the last three Wednesdays of October, take pictures and submit up to five different photos in three different categories. Masks must be worn while on the property, social distancing required, and contest fees apply.

(Photo by Barry Nelson)