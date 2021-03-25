‘We have students who may be gay, who may be lesbian, who may be bisexual, who may be transgender. They have a right to come to the Milton Public Schools, and feel safe and welcomed.’
– Superintendent James Jette
Questions about gender and sexual preference contained in a survey recently sent to middle and high school students have generated a vigorous debate with about a dozen parents complaining that the questions were not appropriate for their middle schoolers.
The parents confronted school officials about the 94-question survey that was sent to their children’s school email addresses.
The survey included two multiple choice questions that asked the students to pick their sexual orientation and gender preferences from among several possible options.
Some of the parents said the survey should have gone out to them instead of their children, whom they felt were too young to be presented with such questions. They also issued concerns about privacy.
The discussion boiled over into the budget review sessions on March 20 before the Warrant Committee, where questions were raised about how the school was able to spend $50,000 for the audit during a pandemic year.
The discussion also included personal comments from two members who are parents of children in the Milton Public Schools.
School Superintendent James Jette said the survey was part of a larger equity audit of the Milton Public Schools Quality Review that is being done by an outside consultant, Cambridge Education, and is an important diagnostic tool for the district.
The survey is completely confidential and the data from an individual will not be tied to that student’s name when it is received by school officials, he said.
“I do feel badly that it upset parents,” said Jette, who apologized to all who had difficulty with it.
Jette said the two survey questions about gender orientation and self-identification were part of a broader survey about equality that went out to middle and high school students to help the district evaluate how it is serving all of its students.
The Milton Public Schools notified parents through several direct communications and public meetings that the surveys would be going out, and opportunities to opt out or leave questions blank are offered to all students in the survey, Jette said.
“It’s a voluntary survey. We’re not sharing that information,” he said, adding that the schools will not be able to make a child’s individual responses available to parents because they do not have that information.
“Although these questions are personal, we want to know if our experiences are equitable for all of our students,” Jette said.
He pointed out how studies have shown that students who identify or describe themselves as LGBTQ faced increased rates of harassment, bullying, suspension from school, suicide, and substance abuse.
“If this is happening in our schools, we want to know so that we can make the necessary changes to make the school experience better for all students,” Jette said.
“We want to be able to provide those students with a voice,” he said. “I think it’s very important. We want to make sure every kid feels safe.”
