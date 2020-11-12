As Kathryn Denney plays the organ, center, husband Bryce Denney ensures the sound system is piped into the parked cars behind them. Choir members of St. Agatha Church, each singer sitting in his or her individual car, hear the electric organ music via the wireless microphones that they hold. The choir members hear the music and take direction, also through the wireless microphones, from Julie Fay, music director and organist of St. Agatha Church.

(Photo by Lisa D. Connell)