Meeting in person for the first time since the pandemic, Town Meeting members breezed through a short list of seven articles, pausing for debate on two, at the Special Town Meeting held on Dec. 5.
The two articles that generated debate were one to approve the easement requested to make a 40B development at 728 Randolph Ave. safer and another to eliminate the Town Meeting rule for “moving the question.”
Members approved having the Select Board negotiate an easement for use of the dump access road easement with the developer USC LLC, and a majority of voters agreed to keep the meeting bylaw that allows more chances for debate.
Moderator Bob Hiss said he was pleased to have the meeting in person again after more than two and a half years of meeting over Zoom.
The meeting got underway about 15 minutes late as about 200 Town Meeting members in attendance greeted friends with handshakes and even hugs as they formed lines to sign in for the evening.
Members also recognized former members of the Town Government Study Committee, which sunsetted about three years ago.
The debate on Article 4, brought out considerable debate with some members saying it could be viewed as rewarding a developer who was creating an undesirable project in the town.
Town Planner Tim Czerwienski said that the 40B project has been under review by the Board of Appeals since February and has been extended twice already.
The public hearing has been continued to Jan. 24.
Czerwienski said that without the easement, the project will likely continue to the driveway and the applicant is under no obligation to extend the review period.
He said there is currently “a lot of pushback” for the plans that now would use a steep, shared driveway for entering and exiting onto Randolph Avenue.
