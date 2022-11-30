Town Meeting members will address seven articles ranging from easements to “moving the question” when the body meets in person on Dec. 5 for the first time since the pandemic.
The Special Town Meeting will be held in the Milton High School auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m.
The warrant is available at the town’s website at www.townofmilton.org.
Article 1
This article would have the town put $388,670 in a reserve fund where it would be available to help with increased heating and energy costs.
Each year, Milton receives state aid, and after the annual Town Meeting in June, the town received $588,670, well over the $200,000 that was estimated.
The Warrant Committee is supporting the measure since the town is anticipating higher heating costs.
Any future reserve fund transfers must be approved by the Warrant Committee.
Article 2
This would allow the town to borrow $1,150,000 to perform maintenance on its aging sewer system.
Milton receives sewer services from the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) and takes part in a grant program it runs. Under that program, the MWRA provides 75 percent in grants and 25 percent by way of a no interest loan.
The Warrant Committee noted the need for properly maintained sewers in its positive recommendation of this article.
Article 3
This would have the town borrow $300,000 to create an inventory of water service lines that contain lead and also create a replacement plan. This is required under state law governing lead and copper.
The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust and the state Department of Environmental Protection are offering new competitive grant programs. The planning loan program will offer 100 percent loan forgiveness for projects completing these activities.
The Warrant Committee voted yes on this article.
