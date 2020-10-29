Looking at the backyard of her home on Fieldstone Lane, Christina Saraf pointed to where a new inground pool and spa will be located in what is hard-packed earth this fall.
“We always had the backyard where all the kids played,” said Saraf as she eyed the plans for the new construction laid out on the cafe table in front of her.
Christina and Jack Saraf are among the 27 families in Milton that applied for permits from Jan. 1 to Oct. 6. This marked a nearly fourfold increase from the same time period a year ago when there were just seven.
Many residents directly mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic when they were pulling their permits for pools and other improvements at their homes, according to Building Inspector Joe Prondak.
He said that while some town revenues, such as meals taxes, have declined during the pandemic, the town’s fees from building permits have remained steady.
From July 1 to Oct. 13, the construction value of the new and additional building that has been permitted is close to $20 million and up slightly from last year’s levels despite the pandemic.
In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the town raised $1,088,087 in fees on an estimated $57.4 million residential and commercial construction, according to town records.
“The money receipts for our office are always a good indicator of the economy and how Milton is doing as a whole from a construction perspective,” Prondak said. “It’s an indicator that the economy is still strong.”
Christina Saraf said they would likely have gone ahead with the addition of the pool even without the pandemic since they are looking for ways to give their two children, who are entering their late teens, an incentive for coming home.
Jack Saraf is a homebody, his wife said, and they knew getting a place on Cape Cod wasn’t for them, so instead, they opted for a fiberglass swimming pool that will be in a Cape Cod style, which is a rectangular, lagoon style pool with a wavy edge.
“The summers are getting hotter,” Christine Saraf said, adding that unlike the Cape, they won’t have to worry about sharks or traffic.
