After two years of seeking the right location for the next East Milton Fire Station, the Fire Station Building Committee (FSBC) last week voted to recommend a piece of property at 432 Adams St. as its choice.
The FSBC presented its pick to the Select Board at its meeting on Dec. 16 and left in the Select Board’s hands the final decisions and negotiations about a long-term lease for the roughly half-acre parcel that is part of St. Agatha Parish.
A proposal that would set in motion a roughly $32 million project to completely rehab the town’s three fire stations is now set to go before a Special Town Meeting on Feb. 22.
The Select Board set the date for that meeting on Dec. 16 after it became clear that an earlier date of Feb. 2 would not work.
The FSBC presented plans for the other two stations (Headquarters Station behind Town Hall and the Atherton Street Station on Blue Hill Avenue) at a meeting earlier in December.
It has continued its work on the site selection for the East Milton site and has been in negotiations for a long-term lease with the Archdiocese of Boston for the parcel that would sit between St. Agatha’s Rectory and an office building at 424 Adams St.
Several members of the FSBC at its Dec. 15 meeting expressed reservations about the financial implications of the lease that has been the subject of numerous executive sessions on the matter, including one just prior to the vote on Dec. 15.
FSBC member Gene Sullivan agreed that the site was the best that had been evaluated but voted against it.
He explained that he “strongly objected” to it based on the financial numbers.
Learn more about the town's fire station needs with a subscription to the Milton Times at www.miltontimes.com or call 617-696-7758.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.