The goodbye cards from students started when Nancy Carr first gave notice in February that she would be retiring at the end of the school year as principal of St. Agatha’s School.
Recently during the last week of school, Carr talked about the job she has loved so well while a giant thank-you card in the shape of a superwoman cape hung on the door of her office and a staff member delivered a huge flowering basket.
“It’s really been very touching,” said Carr, who spoke between several early childhood graduation ceremonies on the courtyard next to St. Agatha Church that day.
“I told myself when I came from my previous position that I would give five years. I felt five years was a sufficient amount of time to make a positive impact on the school,” said Carr, her voice breaking with emotion.
Carr said she has three children and six grandchildren, with a seventh on the way, and said she wants to make family a priority.
Carr, 66, is a parishioner of St. Agatha Church and lives in the neighborhood. She has been a principal for 18 years.
Carr previously served as principal of South Boston Catholic Academy (SBCA) and before that, she was principal of St. Bridget's School for three years until it merged with Gate of Heaven School to become SBCA.
Under her leadership, the school’s Early Childhood program has grown significantly and was accepted into the Lynch Foundation Early Childhood Project.
The school has also enhanced curriculum and building security, navigated COVID-19, increased scholarship funding and enrollment, and continued to see its middle school graduates matriculate to top-tier schools, Carr said.
“I have to say I’m proud of the way I’m leaving it. I’m not leaving with a heavy heart,” she said.
Carr said that during COVID-19, the school returned to open session as soon as it could.
“We are so proud of being able to stay open. Families came to us, feeling that their children were not best served by learning remotely or even hybrid. In coming here, it introduced parochial school as a private education, and then they didn’t leave,” she said.
