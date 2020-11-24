For retired U.S. Army veteran Stan Genega, the sounds of children cheering and horns honking, along with signs thanking veterans for their service and expressing love for grandparents, made for a great day at St. Mary of the Hills School on Nov. 6.
That was what he has come to expect from the annual combined grandparents and Veterans Day celebration,even though this year’s was, of course, different than those in past years.
“We just couldn’t give this up,” Principal Julie Marotta said.
(For the rest of the story read the Milton Times issue of Nov. 19 in print or online.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.